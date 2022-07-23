It wins, convinces and entertains. A super Toro demolishes Turkish champion Tranbzonspor 3-0 in Kitzbuhel. The score is the faithful mirror of the progress of the match: dominant grenade in all departments, ahead of two goals after 22 minutes thanks to the brace of Radonjic, then able to drop the trio at the beginning of the second half with the young Seck. Juric returns to Waidring’s retreat with many certainties and evident satisfaction: the Turkish one was a very severe exam, the grenades passed it deserving praise and the players received applause from the coach.

Personality

–

More beautiful than that, Toro, in their third summer friendly, and against Trabzonspor, who will restart from the Champions League playoff next season, was on the verge of impossible even just to imagine. The grenades play a first half with applause, go ahead by two goals thanks to a brace from Radonjic after twenty-two minutes, showing an abundant first half hour of play, personality, quality and domination, without risking anything. At the end of the first half Juric applauds his boys on the sidelines, and it is the first time this has happened since the training camp in Austria began. The scorers ‘report requires the Serbian playmaker Radonjic to be reported as the cover man of the Kitzbuhel evening: at 20’ he signs the tap-in that unlocks the match after a powerful foray by Singo, which seats Elmali and Hugo and then unloads a deflected cross-shot. Radonjic throws himself on the detour. Two minutes later he plays the role of the opportunist: he takes advantage of Tokoz’s slip to leave and put in the 2-0. At 14 ‘Seck had already had an excellent opportunity, in the final of the first half the only shot towards the mirror of the Turks was by Visco: a powerful diagonal that went to the side. If Radonjic deserves the cover, however, overall the whole Toro plays the first half of the game clearly above the sufficiency, with some points: the personality of Lukic, the quality of Ricci, the confidence of Rodriguez, the unpredictability of Seck and the Singo’s explosiveness mark differences. The Turks seem to be in their home, in front of about two thousand fans, but they end up surprised by the quality of the Toro halfway through the match.