Glare occurs when a brighter light source appears in the field of vision than general lighting. Then there is a maximum contraction of the pupil and transient visual disturbances such as tearing, frequent blinking and momentary loss of vision or ‘black hole’, especially if the eyes are dark-adapted. Thus, this light, direct to the eyes or reflected, causes a critical and dangerous situation, since the driver must overcome a few seconds of momentary blindness while continuing to drive. Therefore, reacting correctly to glare is important to avoid risk situations, whether it be a collision with other vehicles or pedestrians running on the shoulder or on the road.

Faced with this situation, the first thing we must do is lift our foot off the accelerator to slow down, but without pressing the brake abruptly, since we can cause a collision with the vehicle that is coming from behind (its driver may also be momentarily blinded). And we will try to maintain the trajectory of our vehicle so as not to get out of our lane, since there may be other vehicles occupying the shoulder or approaching from the opposite lane at that moment.

Next, from the DGT magazine they detail five common glare situations with many other tips to anticipate the risk of being ‘blind’ behind the wheel.

For example, be very careful with light contrasts at tunnel exits or similar dark sections -tree-lined roads-. To attenuate the “blow” of light at the exit, wear sunglasses or lower the sunshade. It can be even rougher after a long stretch ‘in the dark’. Throughout the section, adapt your speed, respect the limit and maintain adequate separation to avoid the risk of catching up with other vehicles.

In low light conditions, the chances of being dazzled increase. The direct and unexpected light of another vehicle, in a change of elevation, a curve or a turn can blind us. In these situations, avoid looking directly at the light source and use the line on the right edge of the road as a guide. Ride carefully during sunrise and sunset: these can be critical times.

On the road, at night, also avoid dazzling other drivers when you use high beams, changing them to low beams before crossing another vehicle. If this happens in a curve, the driver who is driving inside must be the first to change the lights so as not to dazzle. Likewise, be careful not to dazzle pedestrians if they are driving on the shoulder.

Likewise, be careful with indirect glare, the reflection of light on the facades of buildings or on the windows of other vehicles can also cause sudden and unexpected blindness. If you anticipate these circumstances, keep your sunglasses handy, unfold the sun visor, and avoid looking directly.

Finally, our mirrors can also dazzle us when they reflect light coming from behind, either from the sun or from other vehicles with poorly adjusted headlights. Mirrors can even multiply the glare from reflections coming from different points.