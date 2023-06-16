These clubs witness a large turnout of women who are convinced of the psychological and physical benefits of self-entertainment through singing, in addition to the contribution of periodic meetings between them in creating new friendships for them away from the work and family environment..

A haven from stress and loneliness

Hanan, 42, a housewife, says that she joined a singing club months ago as an activity that might help her get out of a state of depression that afflicted her as a result of the pressures of life. However, she soon got used to the atmosphere in the club and found in the weekly singing appointment an outlet for her, new friends, and time allotted to her. Alone, away from her many family responsibilities .

As for Amal (55 years old), she is about to retire from her work in monitoring performances. Boredom and loneliness after her children traveled abroad to work led her to search for an outlet to entertain herself, and she found what she needed in a singing club, where she says, “I heard about these clubs from social media pages and When I first put them on three years ago, they became my go-to every weekend, and the women in the collection have become my friends and sisters“.

In her turn, Sumaya (62 years old), a retired educator, considers that collective singing and musical activity were part of her treatment journey for anxiety disorders, as her psychiatrist advised her to participate in social activities and fill her free time after retirement from work. Entertainment and succeeded in integrating and making friends with women of different ages .

Music therapy

Rahma Ben Afana, the founder of the “Haya” club, the oldest women’s singing club in Tunisia, told us that she was fond of music and playing the oud and the violin in her youth, but her family pushed her towards a different professional specialization to work in the management of a company..

She added, “But I was like all the women who attend the group singing club today. I feel pressured and suffer from routine. So I started studying music and singing, then I formed a group of friends to train in group singing. I initially reached 250 women, then it developed with “Hey Club” to 1,500 participants.” We are training intensively and presenting shows in Tunisia, Europe, Canada and Algeria, and we have an audience asking for our shows“.

Regarding the conditions for joining the club, Rahma explains, “It is not important that a woman has a beautiful voice, and it is enough that she loves singing and music. We offer them training from music teachers to perform Tunisian and oriental songs, and during performances we select distinctive voices to be in the lead of the singing group.” “.

And Rahma bin Afana confirms that the club includes women from different age groups and from various social groups, whose lives have changed from routine and loneliness to a world full of music and friends. All this radiance and what pleases me most are the stories of women who, through singing and music, cured mental illnesses, or who overcame the burden of malignant diseases and resisted them with courage and hope, or who got out of loneliness after separation, or the travel and marriage of their children. .

For her part, Iman Al-Ajili, an organ player and owner of the “Lallah” singing club in a popular neighborhood in the capital, confirmed that many women succeeded in managing their lives better and overcoming pressures after joining group singing clubs..

The music teacher considers that the first goal of the club is self-expression and recreational activity, regardless of the vocal capabilities that are also developed through training. The study of singing is a personal space for women, which gave them a lot morally..

Mrs. Najwa Al-Zraibi, a housewife and owner of the “Sout Carthage” club, agrees with her colleagues on the importance of collective singing in changing the psyche of women for the better. And creating new friendships for women who fled to sing from boredom, loneliness, and the pressures of life, which prompted a number of doctors to direct women to such recreational activities. “.

for women only

The Tunisian law, which regulates cultural and recreational activities, allows the establishment of special cultural centers to teach singing, theatrical arts, dance, etc. And they share trips .

The activities of some singing clubs developed into parties, weddings, and performances, and their collective videos were admired, followed, and millions of views, as well as encouraged by a number of artists and stars.