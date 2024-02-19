Ahmed Shaaban (Cairo)

Tunisian political experts and analysts considered that dissolving and banning the Ennahda movement has become a popular demand after it was proven that it received foreign funding from abroad during the elections, its association with terrorism, political assassinations, money laundering, and the involvement of most of its leaders in crimes against the Tunisian state.

Tunisian political analyst Munther Thabet said that the dissolution of the movement is one of the demands of the July 25 Movement, which supports President Kais Saied, and which accuses Ennahdha of being linked to foreign parties, and being responsible for devastation and misconduct, in addition to being an umbrella for extremist and extremist movements inside Tunisia.

Thabet explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that there are other movements in Tunisia that support this proposal, pushing towards dissolving and banning Ennahda, including the People’s Movement, explaining that the majority of society rejects the idea of ​​the return of the Brotherhood, even if Ennahdha tries to claim Making radical and intellectual changes, and changing the name of the organization, to create the illusion of ideological revisions and self-criticism.

Thabet stressed that the Ennahda movement could not continue with external support in the absence of its president, Rashid Ghannouchi, and his three-year prison sentence, which was the password that opened the decision rooms for him in the capitals that supported the Brotherhood.

For his part, Dr. Alia Alani, a researcher on extremist movements and strategic issues in Tunisia, pointed out that the Ennahdha movement is now facing judicial investigations related to electoral violations and leaks, in addition to the issue of thousands of Tunisian youth being sent to fight with terrorists abroad.

Al-Allani said in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the demand to dissolve and ban the Ennahda movement requires a judicial ruling, pointing out that the vast majority of the Tunisian people have begun to renounce the organization after accusing its leaders and members in many cases, which affects the future of the movement, after it became a minority. It had no influence on the political scene, and lost many of its positions.

anti-terrorism

According to the Anti-Terrorism Law in Tunisia, Chapter Seven stipulates that a legal entity “a party, association, or organization” be tracked if it is found to provide support for activities related to terrorist crimes, and if it is proven that the party or association is involved in activities supporting terrorism; He will be prohibited from engaging in political activity for a maximum period of five years or be dissolved. It is noteworthy that the Tunisian judiciary issued a ruling to imprison the leader of the Ennahdha movement, Rached Ghannouchi, and his son-in-law, Rafik Abdel Salam, for 3 years, on charges that their party received foreign funding during the 2019 elections. Ghannouchi has been in prison since mid-April 2023, on charges of conspiring against state security, against the backdrop of a statement in which he threatened to ignite… Civil war and chaos if the movement is removed from power. Another ruling was issued to imprison him on charges related to money laundering.