Ahmed Murad (Tunisia, Cairo)

The Tunisian presidential elections will begin next fall, as the presidential election represents the final step towards establishing a new political scene without the Brotherhood, but the Ennahda Brotherhood movement insists on promoting lies and biased allegations, in light of the growing political and popular rejection of its practices, especially with regard to its attempts to disrupt and distort Election race.

Salma Saidi, a professor at the Faculty of Legal, Economic and Management Sciences at the Tunisian University, stressed that Ennahdha will not have a presence in the political scene after the presidential elections, and its attempts will not succeed in disrupting the process of entitlement, which will take place on time, according to the assurances of the Independent High Authority for Elections.

The head of the Tunisian Supreme Elections Authority, Farouk Bouaskar, previously confirmed that the presidential election will take place on time between the following months of September and October, and once the formation of the National Council of Regions and Regions is completed during the month of April, the Elections Authority will issue a decision setting the timetable for the elections and accepting nominations.

The Tunisian President, Kais Saied, has previously confirmed that the presidential elections will take place on time, indicating that those who called for a boycott of the elections for the Assembly of People’s Representatives and the regions and regions are preparing with all means for the next electoral date. Because their only concern is the presidency of the state.

Al-Saidi explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the movement has completely ended, and it no longer has any popular support in the Tunisian street, and therefore the country is moving towards establishing a political scene without the Brotherhood, after the people rejected the Brotherhood movement and it became hated.

She pointed out that Tunisian awareness of the liberation battle and confidence in President Kais Saied appear through the results of the polls, which is a positive indicator of society’s interaction with current political events, according to what the poll results showed, despite many pressure attempts and systematic distortion campaigns from some opposition parties to influence the vote. In the presidential elections.

According to the July 2022 Constitution, the President of the Republic is elected for a period of 5 years by universal suffrage in the last three months of the presidential term, by an absolute majority of votes.

In turn, the Tunisian political activist, Suhaib Al-Mazriqi, explained that the Brotherhood’s practices destroyed the Tunisian state during the “Black Decade” in which they controlled the political scene, which made the people strongly support the president’s actions and decisions in order to defeat the Brotherhood and their dark project.

Al-Mazriqi said in a statement to Al-Ittihad: “The Brotherhood’s Ennahda movement is promoting baseless allegations and lies against the presidential elections with the aim of distorting the democratic experience,” adding that it always resorts to contrived “oppression” and begging for support from hostile external forces. As evidenced by the involvement of the Brotherhood and its media arms in a strategy of directing international public opinion to distort Tunisia, they were even part of the crisis with the International Monetary Fund.