A security officer who had been injured in an attack on a synagogue on the island of Djerba has died, bringing the death toll to six, including the attacker. The authorities are still investigating whether it is a terrorist attack or an isolated act. The assailant, who was a member of the Tunisian National Guard, carried out the attack in the vicinity of the Ghriba synagogue, the oldest in Africa.

A security agent who had been injured is the most recent fatality confirmed by hospital sources, after an armed attack near the synagogue from Ghriba, in Tunisia.

The event was recorded on Tuesday night, around 7:30 p.m. and the country’s authorities are still investigating the causes.

It all started when a member of the Tunisian National Guard killed one of his companions to get the necessary clothing. Then he went to the synagogue, the oldest in Africa.

There, the man opened fire on the security guards of the compound and killed one of the agents, also two pilgrims, two cousins: Aviel Haddad, an Israeli-Tunisian, 30 years old, and Benjamin Haddad, 42 years old, of nationality French and who was there to participate in the pilgrimage.

Jewish worshipers light candles at the Ghriba synagogue on the southern Tunisian resort island of Djerba on May 8, 2023, during the annual Jewish pilgrimage to the synagogue. AFP – YASSINE MAHJOUB

In addition, four civilians and four police officers were injured, including one critically. The attacker was quickly shot dead.

France and Israel express their “deep sadness” and condemn the attack

According to the former Tunisian tourism minister, René Trabelsi, who is also a figure in the Tunisian Jewish community and was present in the synagogue at the time of the assault, “without the rapid intervention of the security forces, a carnage would have had place, because hundreds of visitors were in the place”.

The pilgrimage to Africa’s oldest synagogue regularly draws hundreds of Jews from Europe and Israel to the Tunisian island of Djerba, where the religious site is located, some 500 kilometers from the country’s capital.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement in which it expressed its “deep sadness” for what happened, but also He described the attack as “hateful” and condemned it “with the greatest firmness.”

For his part, the Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister, Amichai Chikli, called the attack “serious” and “terrible.” Furthermore, he noted that “unfortunately, the incident was preceded by a tense period of shouting and harassment from the Jewish community at the scene.”

Meanwhile, the United States expressed its condolences to the Tunisian people and hailed the swift action of the security forces.

The attack took place in one of the main tourist centers in Tunisia. According to the organization of the event, some 5,000 pilgrims, mainly from other parts of the world, have participated in this year’s pilgrimage.

The region had seen a slump in tourism, one of its main sources of income, since 2002, when an attack claimed by al-Qaeda killed another 21 people. The region was recovering from that assault and from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE