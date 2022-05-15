MF Sunday, May 15, 2022, 08:48



Around 200 members of Tuna España, an organization that brings together veteran members of this folkloric group with a university tradition, yesterday had time to fill the main streets of the historic center with classic student tunes, between act and act of a program of events that began at 10 in the morning with a tribute to Isaac Peral, inventor of the submarine. It was at the Naval Museum and was hosted by the Maritime Action Admiral, Juan Luis Sobrino, and the Councilor for Culture, Carlos Piñana.

There, in addition to imposing the official band worn by the members of Tuna España on the bust of Peral, the tunos played the ‘Pasodoble de la Bandera’, during a brief performance. After a whole day brightening up the main streets of the center with their tunes, at eight in the afternoon a charity concert was held in Torres Park, the proceeds of which will go entirely to the Little Sisters of the Poor, for the maintenance of the Asilo del Barrio de la Conception.

Willows in Heroes of Cavite



The Sauces Musical Group complemented a day of classic pieces of Spanish popular music with a traveling concert through some of the main streets of the historic center. The beginning and the end were in the Plaza de Héroes de Cavite and the objective was to liven up the visit of the passengers of the ‘Norwegian Star’ cruise ship, which made a stopover yesterday.