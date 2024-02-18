Colombian football is once again in controversy due to the arbitrations and VAR decisions. This time it happened at the South Sports Center, in the tie of Envigado 1-1 with América de Cali on date 7 of the League.

The referee Ferney Trujillo and the VAR assistants left doubts and aroused criticism for their interventions.

América was not given a penalty in the first half in a highly disputed action. The scarlet striker won the position and Felipe Jaramillo He kicked him at the wrong time from behind, an action that the VAR omitted.

It can not be understood:@EnvigadoFC vs @AmericadeCali

Col League.

Date 7

Referee: Ferney Trujillo Defender Jaramillo arrives late, recklessly hitting striker Garcés, who had gained position for him. Jaramillo shakes his head, implying that he was wrong. pic.twitter.com/1kjnjGnQgx — Wilmer Barahona H. (@ArbitrabajoFrente) February 18, 2024

The controversy did not stop there. In the second half, when America had victory practically in its pocket, the VAR signaled an alleged penalty in a subtle play, in added time. Bayron Garcés kicked and made it 1-1.

💥 CONTROVERSY IN ENVIGADO: The two plays that harmed América in the South Sports Center ❌ 👉 Penalty missed in Q1 for the “Scarlet” 😵‍💫 Joke penalty in favor of Envigado 👎 Poor performance by Ferney Trujillo and his teamhttps://t.co/JhbVlE2K8W — The VAR Central (Andrés) (@ElVarCentral) February 18, 2024

Reactions in America

The two actions generated anger in the American team. The one who did not take long to speak out was the main owner, Tulio Gómez, who published on his social networks:

“What happened today in Envigado is incredible, first they denied us a very clear penalty, and then in the last minutes of the game they invented a penalty to deny us the victory, central referee and the VAR guys guilty, these gentlemen can't whistle at us again, “They don't give us guarantees!!”

EL TIEMPO learned that Gómez sent the same message in the group chat of Colombian soccer presidents, to make his complaint more forceful.

Incredible what happened today in Envigado, first they denied us a very clear Penalty, and then in the last minutes of the game they invented a penalty to deny us the victory, central referee and the VAR guilty, these gentlemen cannot whistle at us again, no They give us guarantees!! — Tulio Gómez (@tulioagomez) February 18, 2024

