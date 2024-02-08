Assault groups of Tula paratroopers, during active combat operations in the Donetsk direction, captured a stronghold in the area of ​​the village of Veseloye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). On February 9, the Russian Ministry of Defense showed how a stronghold of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was stormed.

Before the assault on a strong point, the assault groups of the Tula paratroopers spent several weeks practicing the elements of the upcoming operation and knew in advance the map of the enemy’s terrain and their routes.

“Firstly, we were constantly preparing at the training ground, according to the data provided to us by intelligence. Based on this data, we studied, worked out all the moments and already had a rough idea of ​​where we would go, even without being there, we already knew what we were going to do,” said the deputy commander of the assault group with the call sign Pilot about the preparatory stage of the assault.

According to the Pilot, having received the task, the paratroopers once again discussed the elements of combat work with the commander, thought through the enemy’s firing points, after which they waited until morning and began the offensive at dawn.

“We entered a trench and, unfortunately for the enemy, all the personnel at this point were asleep. We woke him up with a couple of shots from a machine gun and offered to surrender, but they did not agree and started shooting. Well, we cleared the territory,” added Pilot.

An assault platoon shooter with the call sign Shved noted that after practicing in preliminary preparation for assault operations, at the time of combat work you act automatically.

“When you do it 10 times – like putting your foot down, picking up a machine gun – your muscle memory already works at the moment when you need it. And if you don’t do this, you’ll make a mistake,” the fighter said.

The Swede admitted that the work of TOS “Solntsepek” before the group enters the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is irreplaceable, as it greatly demoralizes the enemy. Because of this, he leaves his positions and does not engage in shooting combat, facilitating the work of the Russian Armed Forces.

The main task of the assault groups was to clear the trenches and transfer them to the main group, which would gain a foothold and improve positions in the event of attacks from the enemy. The paratroopers completed the assigned task, occupied a strong point, cleared it of Ukrainian Armed Forces infantry and handed it over to reinforcement units, the military department summarized.

On January 18, the Ministry of Defense told how assault units of Ivanovo and Yaroslavl paratroopers from the “South” group of troops of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation stormed the Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold north-west of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) in the Donetsk direction of the Northern Military District.

On January 11, units of the Novorossiysk Guards Mountain Unit of the Airborne Forces (Airborne Forces) stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Verbovoye. During aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the paratroopers discovered the main fire assets and control points, which were suppressed by air strikes and artillery fire.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

