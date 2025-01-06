The general secretary of the PSOE of Castilla y León, Luis Tudanca, has resigned from presenting his candidacy to continue leading this socialist federation, as party sources have confirmed to EFE.

In this way and after this renunciation, the way is clear for the mayor of Soria and provincial secretary, Carlos Martínezbe the sole candidate and the next leader.

Without voting for a single candidate

Tudanca has called this Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., a press conference in which he will give explanations about his decision, the circumstances experienced in recent months within the party and their future plans.

This Tuesday, January 7, the deadline for submitting candidacies for the called primaries begins, although It is foreseeable that there will be no vote as there is only one candidate.

The Congress of the PSOE of Castilla y León—which will be hosted by the city of Palencia on February 22 and 23—will focus on programmatic and the development of the team that Martínez will surround himself with this yearwhich remains at most for the Community to vote again.





An internal crisis

Tudanca’s resignation to run again as a candidate for the General Secretariat of the PSOE of Castilla y León is preceded by the internal crisis opened on October 3when the Autonomous Committee of the PSOE approved with a large majority a calendar of primaries and Congress that was challenged by the Federal Committee of Guarantees of the PSOE, at the request of a group of militants, among others the provincial secretary of the PSOE of León, Alfonso Cendón and Javier Izquierdo from Valladolid, along with other charges.

There were weeks of public disputethrough the media and also internally, with arguments for and against the consequences of delaying the calendar approved in the Autonomous Committee, with the threat of electoral advancement by the president of the Board, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco (PP), in the case of those in favor of streamlining the process, and with the need for a change in leadership promoted by the Secretariat of Federal Organization.

Tudanca himself appeared visibly angry before the media communication to denounce attempts to destabilize the PSOE of Castilla y León from within, with reproaches towards the Secretary of Organization, Santos Cerdán, and also, indirectly, towards other leaders of the party who were in favor of a calendar that would allow the arming of the least an alternative candidacy to Tudanca.





A change of leadership

The provincial secretary of the PSOE of Valladolid and Minister of Transport and Mobility, Óscar Puente; the Minister of Digital Transformation and Public Function and candidate for regional secretary of the PSOE of Madrid, Óscar López, have been two of the leaders who have defended a change in the leadership of the PSOE of Castilla y Leónand that have encouraged Carlos Martínez from Soriano to take the step.

Clarifying was the intervention of Óscar Puente at an informative breakfast organized in Valladolid, where he openly stated that he was not in favor of the continuity of Tudanca due to the need for a change in the leadership of the PSOE-CyL and, asked about the candidate’s profile, He practically drew that of the Soria councilor.

They rule out an alternative

For weeks now, conversations between Tudanca himself and Carlos Martínez, who have acknowledged that they maintain a cordial and constructive relationship, have discussed the possibilities that opened up in this scenario of internal confrontation, both convinced that the best solution was to reach an agreement so that there would be a single candidacy.

Finally, everything indicates that this will happen, given that the PSOE sources consulted by EFE They rule out that an alternative may arise which will be presented in the next few hours by the current mayor of Soria, who will continue in office until he has to leave due to the calling of the regional elections, in principle for the beginning of next 2026, but with the possibility that they will be brought forward to 2025 in the hands of Mañueco.