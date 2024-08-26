Holland to forget

Return from vacation not at all positive for the Racing Bullsoutside the top-10 in both qualifying and the race at the Dutch Grand Prix. While Daniel Ricciardo crossed the finish line at 12th placerecovering one position compared to Saturday’s result, the real disaster instead materialized with Yuki-Tsunodajust outside the top-10 in qualifying and even 17th in the race.

Positives with Ricciardo

A weekend to be archived for the Faenza team’s drivers, starting with the Australian, especially in the run-up to the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, where he achieved his last career victory in 2021: “We didn’t score any points, but I feel much better than in qualifying and I’m more satisfied with how the day went – he explained – After qualifying I was frustrated because starting from the back didn’t help me, but I managed to do a much better race thanks to a good overall performance. We were involved in a midfield battle and the cars in front of us, especially Gasly, were a bit quicker, so we probably couldn’t have done much more. I’m happy with the overall progress in the race; in terms of pace, we managed to push at crucial momentsclosing in on Stroll and Hulkenberg towards the end. Hopefully in Monza we can put all the pieces together from the start and qualify better, so as to ensure a more relaxed Sunday.”

When strategies don’t pay off

Total frustration, however, for Tsunoda, even more so for the outcome of the strategic choices: “We have adopted different strategies, but this time they have not had the desired effects, especially as far as I am concerned. – he commented bitterly – we knew that the decision to go for two stops was a riska 50:50, but we delayed the stop too much and this turned out to be a mistake. Also, Going for the soft tyres and losing a position right from the start was not ideal and then I got stuck in traffic, constantly dealing with dirty air. I finished the race much further back than where I started and was quite frustrating. As a team, we could have definitely done better, but it’s an opportunity to learn, improve and prepare for the next races.”