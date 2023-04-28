The trustee of Juan José Ríos, Margarita Gonzálezhe had to take the baton so that the tragic news did not continue to be given in that place with the matter of the deaths of children of farm laborersand chose open the stay that the municipality enabled to help those children on April 17, and that last Tuesday closed because the number of attendees was going downinstead of going to visit those migrant families and find out why the little ones stopped going.

The state DIF offered its help to the trustee, and they gave her food for the little ones, while she had to look for health services and even surveillance for the stay, since the municipality no longer provided that, since the authorities were only going the first days that the property was opened, and by the way they were taking many photos, but since this week they no longer showed interest in the sons of laborerswho in a few days will be returning to their places of origin and leaving behind the nightmare they experienced.

