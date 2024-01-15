Braving the frigid weather in Iowa, voters came out to vote. Former United States President Donald Trump won the caucuses in that state this Monday, January 15, the first vote to elect the Republican Party's presidential candidate for the November elections, according to preliminary data. The Iowa caucuses are seen as the first big snapshot of voter support for candidates. After spending months campaigning, this is the first big test.

Caucuses in the United States are electoral assemblies in which citizens gather at the voting center of their corresponding district to discuss out loud and vote on a piece of paper who they want to be the presidential candidate of a party.

According to that consultancy, Trump has obtained 49%, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, achieved 22.3% and the former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, 21.4%, with 5% of the caucus or electoral assembly.

Although Trump's victory was predicted, given that various polls place him first in support for the Republican presidential candidacy, there is great uncertainty about the second in favoritism.

Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida governor Ron DeSantis are fighting to position themselves as the best alternative to Trump, who is currently facing various legal proceedings.

For Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, the goal of this first step is to get a result strong enough to support the idea that they can stop Donald Trump's inexorable march toward a third consecutive GOP nomination.

In freezing cold, Iowa Republican voters were invited to visit some 1,600 schools, community centers and other polling places, officially opening the Party's primary after months of debates, meetings and advertising campaigns.

If Trump's victory in Iowa is confirmed, he will probably position himself as the only Republican candidate capable of defeating Democratic President Joe Biden, despite the criminal proceedings he faces.

Ron DeSantis, once perceived as Donald Trump's main rival, experienced a campaign undermined by organizational concerns.

The Iowa caucuses are the first step in a months-long process to select delegates, who will attend the party's national conventions in the middle of the year, where each party's presidential candidate is chosen.

Unlike primaries, caucuses are not organized by the state but by the parties themselves and are carried out by volunteers. Furthermore, while primaries are like a full day of electoral voting, caucuses are organized on a specific date and at a specific time.