There is little doubt that former US President Donald Trump aspires to return to the White House. He has been suggesting it over and over again in different ways. This Thursday he has done it perhaps in the clearest way to date. An official announcement, however, does not wait in any case before the legislative elections next Tuesday, November 8, in which the Republicans aspire to regain control of Congress.

Trump was speaking this Thursday at one of the rallies in the final stretch of the electoral campaign, this time in Sioux City (Iowa). “I ran twice, I won twice”, he has said, installed in his lie, “and I did much better the second time than the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016; and likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in our country’s history by far. And now, for our country to be successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very, probably do it again, okay?” Trump said. “Very, very, very likely,” he repeated. “Get ready. It’s all I’m telling you. Coming soon”.

US electoral legislation subjects those who officially proclaim themselves candidates to a series of restrictions on funding. That explains in part that neither he nor the president of the United States, Joe Biden, have taken the definitive step. Biden has simply reiterated over and over again that he “intends” to run for re-election.

Final stretch

Initially, a good part of the Republican Party did not want Trump to have much of a role in the election campaign that they saw won and preferred that he delay any announcement that would distract the attention of voters. His prominence came from the registry of Mar-a-Lago, his Florida mansion, where he kept a hundred official documents with classification marks as secret. Since the beginning of September, Trump has been giving rallies at a rate of one a week and in the final stretch he has accelerated. After the rally this Thursday, he still has others planned in Pennsylvania, on Saturday; in Florida, on Sunday and in Ohio, on Monday, the eve of the election.

Many of the candidates who are presented on November 8 are endorsed by him and a lot is at stake in the campaign. “If some of the candidates that President Trump has endorsed, like Mehmet Oz, in Pennsylvania; Herschel Walker, in Georgia, or Blake Masters, in Arizona, have good results, Trump can see it as a positive referendum on him, who seems interested in running again, ”Libby Cantrill, general director responsible for public policies, tells EL PAÍS. from Pimco.

Trump intervened in Iowa the day after Biden warned of the “risk to democracy” that the former president does not accept the result of the 2020 presidential elections and clings to “the big lie” that they were stolen. At his rallies, Trump denigrates the current president with political and personal attacks. This Thursday he has returned to criticism in Iowa, a state with a markedly Republican color.

“The Iowa way of life is under siege and it’s a great way of life, a beautiful way of life. Biden and the lunatics of the far left are waging war on our farmers, crushing American energy, attacking Iowa, ethanol, and strangling Iowa families with rising prices. And there has never been a better president, really, I think I can say to anyone (…) that there has never been a president who has been better for farmers, who has been better for Iowa than Trump, ”said the former president speaking himself in the third person.

In Iowa, he was speaking alongside the current senator, Republican Chuck Grassley, 89, is almost guaranteed re-election for what would be his eighth six-year term. He has been winning elections without stopping since he was 26 years old. He was first elected a senator in 1980, in the same elections in which Ronald Reagan won the presidency, and by then he had already spent six years as a member of the House of Representatives and another 16 as a state congressman.

