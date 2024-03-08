Donald Trump listens to his lawyer during the final day of the defamation trial, on January 26 in New York. Jane Rosenberg (REUTERS)

This Friday, former President Donald Trump paid bail of 91.63 million dollars (83.73 million euros) while he appeals the sentence against him in the defamation case against columnist E. Jean Carroll. The notice of bail and the appeal were presented this Friday before the federal court in New York, one day after the Republican candidate for re-election saw his request to temporarily suspend payment of the fine of 83. 3 million dollars, which a federal jury imposed on him in January.

If Trump did not post the bail before March 11, the expiration date, a condition for appealing the sanction, Carroll would have taken action to collect his compensation, one of the two civil penalties, for a total of more than 500 million dollars, which The former president intends to delay while he files appeals in both cases. The largest penalty, about $454 million with interest, stems from her conviction for continued fraud in his business by inflating the value of his properties for a decade to achieve credit advantages.

In January, a federal jury awarded Carroll $83.3 million in damages stemming from Trump's defamatory statements in which he denied raping her, said she wasn't his type, and accused her of making up the allegation to boost claims. sales of a memoir. To her initial disqualifications, in 2019, in subsequent years there were continued attacks against her on social networks, in press conferences and even during the trial itself, which led to a serious reprimand from the judge.

A year earlier, the former president had been found guilty of sexually abusing the writer in the nineties in the changing room of a luxury department store in New York. He was then sentenced to pay five million dollars, for which his lawyers considered the subsequent penalty for defamation disproportionate and tried to challenge her, in vain. It all adds up to the large outlay that Trump is forced to make, in the middle of the electoral race and when the liquidity of his campaign is estimated at 30 million dollars, compared to the 140 million that his rival, Democrat Joe Biden, has.

Liquidity problems

Trump, with obvious liquidity problems, has had to resort to a loan from the Chubb insurance company to pay the 92 million bail. Under its terms, Chubb will only guarantee the appeal of the $83.3 million judgment, not future appeals. The amount of the bail is higher than the sentence because it includes the interest accrued since the day of the ruling, in January.

As for the $454 million he owes in the civil business fraud case, Trump also has until March 25 to deposit it. That same day, also in New York, the criminal trial for the Stormy Daniels case (the payment of a bribe to a porn actress to silence an extramarital relationship). It will be the first of four criminal proceedings against him. With no scheduled date, the two charges for electoral interference await, in Washington and Georgia, and the case of the Mar-a-Lago documents, the confidential information that he improperly took from the White House when he left the presidency, in Florida.

Trump asked a state appeals court in late February to accept only $100 million bail in the civil fraud case. His lawyers said it would be “impossible” to obtain bail for the full amount, which is $454 million, including interest.

The proliferation of cases—the four criminal cases, which potentially involve prison sentences, and the two civil cases, which have been resolved with sanctions—has also exponentially multiplied their legal expenses. Loans such as those granted by the insurer also increase your debts, since you will have to pay the company fees and pledge collateral, including as much cash as possible.

