A 41-year-old man is on trial in the Kursk region for espionage and attempted drug trafficking

In the Kursk region, a trial has begun against a 41-year-old man on espionage. On Friday, March 10, “Lente.ru” was informed by the representative of the joint press service of the courts of the region Anna Polyanskaya.

The defendant is charged under Article 276 (“Espionage”) and Part 3 of Article 30, Part 5 of Article 228 (“Attempted to illegally sell drugs using the Internet by a group of persons by prior agreement on an especially large scale”).

Consideration of the case by the collegiate composition began on March 6. The court session is closed. Additional information was not disclosed.

The defendant is currently in jail.

Earlier it became known that a resident of the Amur region was detained for collecting classified data for foreign intelligence services.