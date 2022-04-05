A former Russia Today employee in Germany describes how he was supposed to spy on Navalny in the hospital. On the other hand, the broadcaster complained, so far largely unsuccessful. Now it’s on to the next instance.

IIn September 2021, Daniel Lange tweeted: “The judgment of the Frankfurt a. get M . . . oops, I guess I won. . . and because I can now say it officially: Yes, everything that happened there was shit(!).” Lange is a journalist, worked as a moderator and reporter for Sat.1 until he joined the German-language offshoot in the middle of the last decade from Russia Today begins. In the spring of 2021, he, who is now a permanent employee, resigns without notice – and writes a book in which he tells how things are going at the German headquarters of the Russian state broadcaster in Berlin.

“Inside RT: Putin’s Media Army in Germany” was initially available on Amazon, but then the broadcaster managed to have it taken off the platform. And RT DE is taking legal action against former employee Lange. The company is applying for a preliminary injunction at the Frankfurt Regional Court in summary proceedings. It requires, first, to ban the entire book and, second, to ban individual passages. In August 2021, a few days before Lange’s tweet, the press chamber made a different decision after a hearing: the district court found out that the author was 95 percent right. RT DE has to bear 95 percent of the costs of the proceedings. And that, according to the court, on request, even though the author was not even represented by a lawyer and did not present anything at the hearing.