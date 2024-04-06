Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Trends Research and Consulting Center issued a new study, entitled “Prospects for the Russian-Ukrainian Crisis in its Third Year,” which analyzes the course of the crisis since its beginning in February 2022, focusing on the most important events and developments it witnessed, and presents possible scenarios for the future of the conflict in 2024. The study seeks To anticipate the course of the crisis, by extrapolating the stages of its development since its outbreak in 2022, and analyzing the current military situation.

The study addressed three main sections: The first section gives a background on the evolution of the crisis since the conflict began on February 24, 2022, in what was called a “special military operation,” and the next section takes an in-depth look at the current military situation. The third section includes an analysis of conflict scenarios in 2024.

The study includes a comprehensive analysis of the stages of the conflict, starting from the Russian attack, up to the stagnation of the battle lines at the present time, and an assessment of the current military situation.

The study presented possible scenarios for the future of the conflict in 2024, focusing on the scenario of escalation and political settlement, touching on how to deal with the conflict in 2024.