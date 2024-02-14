In the last hours, the International Cycling Union (UCI) revealed the new world ranking, led by the Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar and that has an important change for Colombian cyclists.
The season for several national riders began last week with the Tour Colombia 2024, a race that took place on the roads of Cundinamarca and Boyacá and whose champion was Rodrigo Contreras.
With the start of several classics in the world, the UCI revealed its most recent update, and in which there are only three Colombians among the best 100 cyclists on the planet.
Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) He is the best Colombian positioned in the UCI ranking: he is in box 39 with 1618.33 points, after his great presentation in the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana, a race in which he finished in second place overall.
For its part, Einer Rubio (Movistar) It is in box 89 with 1027.39 points. While in position 95 it is Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) with 895.48 points.
Rigoberto Urán (EF Education Easy-Post), who finished in fourth place, 50 seconds behind in the Tour Colombia, rose 39 places and is now in 222nd place with 419 points. Egan Bernal (Ineos) It also climbed and is now positioned in 218th place with 428 points, after gaining 22 positions.
For its part, Nairo Quintana, who lost a lot of ground after more than a year of absence in the best races in the world, is 1,899th in the world with 3 points: he won 15 places.
Rodrigo Contreras took the big leap
The champion of the Tour Colombia 2024, Rodrigo Contreras, achieved a spectacular rise in the UCI ranking update. The Nu team rider climbed 598 places and is now placed in box 439 with 198 points.
World ranking
1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) – 7570.86 points
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma) – 6304.07 points
3. Remco Evenepoel )Soudal Quick Step – 5771.71 points
4. Primoz Roglic (Bora Hansgrohe) -5603.36 points
5. Mads Pedersen (LIDL Trek – 4918.14 points
Colombian cyclists
39. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) – 1618.33 points
79. Richard Carapaz (EF Education Easypost) – 1093 points – Won seven places
86. Einer Rubio (Movistar) – 1027.39 points
95. Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) – 895.48 points
155. Sergio Andrés Higuita (Bora Hansgrohe) – 587.12 points
174. Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team) – 524 points
218. Egan Bernal (INEOS) – 428 points – Won 22 places
222. Rigoberto Urán (EF Education Easypost) – 419 points – Won 39 places
238. Harold Tejada (Astana) – 390.29 points – Won 40 places
243. Daniel Martínez (Bora Hansgrohe) – 376.29 points
296. Johan Esteban Chaves (Ef Education Easypost) – 316 points – Won 22 places
364. Iván Ramiro Sosa (Movistar) – 247 points – Won 47 places
439. Rodrigo Contreras (NU Colombia) – 198 points – Won 598 places
1899. Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) – 3 points – Won 15 places.
SPORTS
