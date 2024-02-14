In the last hours, the International Cycling Union (UCI) revealed the new world ranking, led by the Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogacar and that has an important change for Colombian cyclists.

It may be of interest to you: The relationship between James Rodríguez and São Paulo worsens: it could end in a lawsuit

The season for several national riders began last week with the Tour Colombia 2024, a race that took place on the roads of Cundinamarca and Boyacá and whose champion was Rodrigo Contreras.

Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

With the start of several classics in the world, the UCI revealed its most recent update, and in which there are only three Colombians among the best 100 cyclists on the planet.

Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) He is the best Colombian positioned in the UCI ranking: he is in box 39 with 1618.33 points, after his great presentation in the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana, a race in which he finished in second place overall.

Read here: Luis Díaz and Liverpool receive tremendous news and dream of titles: Klopp smiles

For its part, Einer Rubio (Movistar) It is in box 89 with 1027.39 points. While in position 95 it is Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) with 895.48 points.

Rigoberto Urán (EF Education Easy-Post), who finished in fourth place, 50 seconds behind in the Tour Colombia, rose 39 places and is now in 222nd place with 419 points. Egan Bernal (Ineos) It also climbed and is now positioned in 218th place with 428 points, after gaining 22 positions.

Also: Who is Falcao's new coach at Rayo Vallecano? He is younger than the Colombian

For its part, Nairo Quintana, who lost a lot of ground after more than a year of absence in the best races in the world, is 1,899th in the world with 3 points: he won 15 places.

Rodrigo Contreras took the big leap

The champion of the Tour Colombia 2024, Rodrigo Contreras, achieved a spectacular rise in the UCI ranking update. The Nu team rider climbed 598 places and is now placed in box 439 with 198 points.

Photo: See also Egan Bernal celebrates a great triumph, for the health of his mother César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

World ranking

1. Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) – 7570.86 points

2. Jonas Vingegaard (Team Visma) – 6304.07 points

3. Remco Evenepoel )Soudal Quick Step – 5771.71 points

4. Primoz Roglic (Bora Hansgrohe) -5603.36 points

5. Mads Pedersen (LIDL Trek – 4918.14 points

Colombian cyclists

39. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) – 1618.33 points

79. Richard Carapaz (EF Education Easypost) – 1093 points – Won seven places

86. Einer Rubio (Movistar) – 1027.39 points

95. Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) – 895.48 points

155. Sergio Andrés Higuita (Bora Hansgrohe) – 587.12 points

174. Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team) – 524 points

218. Egan Bernal (INEOS) – 428 points – Won 22 places

222. Rigoberto Urán (EF Education Easypost) – 419 points – Won 39 places

238. Harold Tejada (Astana) – 390.29 points – Won 40 places

243. Daniel Martínez (Bora Hansgrohe) – 376.29 points

296. Johan Esteban Chaves (Ef Education Easypost) – 316 points – Won 22 places

364. Iván Ramiro Sosa (Movistar) – 247 points – Won 47 places

439. Rodrigo Contreras (NU Colombia) – 198 points – Won 598 places

1899. Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) – 3 points – Won 15 places.

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO