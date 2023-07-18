“At the bottom there is room” Episode 264 of Season 10 premieres this Monday, July 17, and what a surprise the Peruvian series brings! After the successful “shark operation” of the National Police of Peru to be able to arrest Claudia Plains in Villa Bonita, she was prosecuted and imprisoned. The Maldini Montalváns celebrated the fall of the ‘Shark’s Look’ at home, imagining that the misfortune had already ended, but it was not.

While Francesca and her other relatives toasted, Diego went to the jail to visit Claudia Plains, who had made a call before heading to jail. When she arrived, “her lover of hers” was very calm because she knew that she had a bundle up her sleeve that would help her get out of there. Claudia told Diego that she sent Francesca a gift, to which he said: “What have you done, you fool?”

Claudia from prison sends a gift to Frances Maldini Photo: América TV

“There is room at the bottom”: Will Francesca find out about the infidelity?

According to the theory that the fans of “At the bottom there is room”the gift sent by Claudia Plains It is a video in which she demonstrates Diego’s infidelity with her, in addition to some statements from the husband of Francesca about him only wanting her for her money. Also, some believe that it would be a bomb that would explode the entire Maldini Montalbán mansion. On the other hand, a certain sector of the fans believes that the gift box does not contain anything compromising and that he only wanted to put Diego in trouble. Whatever happens, today the tension will continue to run through Las Nuevas Lomas thanks to Claudia Plains.