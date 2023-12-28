Treccani: word femicide of 2023. The related crime is rampant in Lombardy

Giulia Tramontano, Sofia Castelli, Fiorenza Ranciliothese are just a few of many women killed in Lombardy in 2023. Summing up the dramatic sums, they are more than 100 women murdered this year. More than half at the hands of a partner or ex. And right at Lombardy has the primacyconfirming itself as the region with highest number of feminicides throughout Italy in the last 7 years. Gender-based violence continues to record alarming figures. To underline how much the phenomenon is a true socio-cultural emergency, Treccani he selected “femicide” as word of the year 2023. Neologism that appeared in 2001, which is as widespread as the crime to which it refers.

Treccani on feminicide: a phenomenon of significant socio-cultural urgency

As part of the communication campaign #wordsareworthaimed at promoting correct and conscious use of the language, the choice ofInstitute of the Italian Encyclopedia highlights the urgency of drawing attention to phenomenon of gender violenceto stimulate reflection and promote a constructive debate around a topic that comes first and foremost cultural. “As an Observatory of the Italian language – he explains Valeria Della Vallescientific director, together with Giuseppe Patotaof the Treccani vocabulary – we are not concerned with the recurrence and frequency of use of the word feminicide in quantitative terms, but with its socio-cultural relevance: how much is present in common use, to what extent it occurs in the press and in non-fiction”.

Della Valle: “The word feminicide spread like wildfire as the crime to which it refers”

“Unfortunately, in 2023 the presence of the word femicide has become more relevantto the point of configuring itself as a sort of alarm bell which indicates, on a linguistic level, theintensity of gender discrimination“, states Della Valle. “The term, perfectly congruent with the mechanisms that regulate the formation of words in Italian, has made its appeared in our language in 2001 (and was recorded in Treccani neologisms of 2008): since then it has spread like wildfire as much as the crime that is its referent“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

