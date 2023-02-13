In the month of love and friendship, couples plan to travel this week. If you still haven’t decided, this tape of Netflix It will inspire you to go on a journey.

The story of Jessica Watsona 16-year-old Australian teenager who decided to sail alone around the world, came to Netflix. The drama and adventure film is directed by Sarah Spillane and narrates the adventure of Watson, who managed to stay at sea for 210 days surviving different obstacles with his sailboat She’s Pink Lady. At sea, he went through days without wind, storms, demolition and waves of more than 20 meters.

Jessica’s goal was to become the youngest person to sail the world and she succeeded. For this reason, she was awarded in 2012 with the medal of the Order of Australia and, 10 years later, in 2022, it has been recognized by the Australian Sailing Hall of Fame.

It should be noted that the young woman faced pressure from the press and criticism when her dream was made known. However, her family was always there to support her. “I think my parents were very brave to let me go,” she wrote in her Blog.

While it’s fun to travel alone like the teenager did, this story of the streaming giant It inspires you to learn more about the world, admire the landscapes and connect with what you appreciate, and what better than doing it in the company of a person you love.

Where to see “Free Spirit”?

The film is available on the Netflix catalog. This premiered in January in Australia and can already be viewed in Peru.

Netflix: The movie that has moved the most is called “Free Spirit.” Photo: Netflix

“Free Spirit”: cast

Teagan Croft

Cliff Curtis

Anna Paquin

Josh Lawson

Bridget Webb

vivien turner

Stacy Clausen

Alyla Browne

Todd Lasance

Alice Haig

chris hillier

Nicholas Burton

Josephine Flynn.

They are the cast members of “Free Spirit”. Photo: Netflix

Trailer of “Free Spirit”