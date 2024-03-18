For at least 15 minutes, The website and application of the airline Aeroméxico presented errors this Monday March 18th for buy tickets and take advantage of the last day of the “Blue Sale” promotionaccording to the reports that travelers made on social networks and what DEBATE was able to verify.

“@AM_Listen They have a problem on their page“I'm trying to buy a flight but the page and the application send me a message,” user @Jumelk_dragon from the “X” social network posted at 7:59 p.m. this Monday.

Almost immediately the user @systemsickness also posted “What happened @Aeromexico? I urgently need to buy a flight and it occurs to you to fall,” along with an image that showed the error when opening the website https://aeromexico.com/.

Despite these reports, from the “X” account: @AM_Escucha Aeroméxico listens, the airline said it had no reports in this regard.

“At the moment there is no general error log for the purchasing system, try a little later through another browser, please.*JG”, was one of the responses issued to those who reported the Aeroméxico website crash.

In response to the posts with images of the failures, Aeroméxico finally responded “We are going to review it again.*JG”.

During the errors on the Aeroméxico websitesome users took the opportunity to request the airline to extend the promotion time for the flight sale called “Blue Sale.”

“What do we do @Aeromexico Is the blue sale going to stay tomorrow?“questioned user @xnugirl.