Travelers: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Monday 21 November 2022, the film The Travellers, a 2022 film directed by Ludovico Di Martino, is broadcast on Sky Cinema Uno. Starring much loved actors such as Vanessa Scalera, Fabrizio Gifuni and Gianmarco Saurino. What is the plot, cast, trailer and where to stream the film The Travelers? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film tells the story of a group of friends who set out to look for the brother of one of them, Beo Fulci, who mysteriously disappeared together with his boss. His brother Max is 14 years old and very bright and intelligent. After Beo’s disappearance, Max seeks comfort in his friends: his contemporary Flebo, a somewhat awkward, anxious boy and a great fan of video games, and Greta, who is 15 years old and very courageous. One evening the three find a strange device, which seems to be able to travel through time. After managing to trigger the enigmatic machine, they are transported back in time, finding themselves in Rome in 1939, in the midst of the Fascist era and with a lot of racial laws in force. Surrounded by squadristi and racial laws, as well as close to entering the war, the three boys will try to save the world from a weapon that threatens to change history forever as we know it today.

The travellers: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? The protagonists are Fabrizio Gifuni, Vanessa Scalera, Matteo Schiavone, Fabio Bizzarro, Andreagaia Wlderk, Francesca Alice Antonini, Gianmarco Saurino, Federico Tocci. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Matteo Schiavone: Max Fulci

Andreagaia Wlderk: Greta

Fabio Bizzarro: Drip

Fabrizio Gifuni as Luzio

Vanessa Scalera: Doctor Sestrieri

Gianmarco Saurino as Beo Fulci

Francesca Alice Antonini as Lena

Federico Tocci

Trailer

Now let’s see the trailer for the film The travellers, scheduled on Sky Cinema today, November 21, 2022, on Sky Cinema.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Travelers on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 21 November 2022 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.