Teaching your child how to brace properly when falling is the first thing to do before allowing them to ride a scooter down the street. Elena Pligina, a pediatric traumatologist-orthopedist at the Nearmedic clinic, told about this on Monday, April 3.

“For a safe landing, you need to bend your elbows and knees, while the elbows should be pressed to the body,” Pligina said. “Gazeta.Ru”.

The traumatologist clarified that, by properly grouping, you can avoid various injuries and fractures of the limbs.

In addition, before the first trip, the child must be taught to brake. It is important to explain that the scooter does not need to be stopped with your feet, but that the brake provided by the design should be used. In addition, you must be able to control the scooter on turns and avoid obstacles.

You can buy the first vehicle at the age of two years, when the child already walks confidently. And it’s better to change to a two-wheeled scooter from the age of four or five, the expert recommends. She also noted that the child should ride only accompanied by adults. At the same time, do not neglect protective equipment – a helmet, elbow pads, knee pads and fingerless gloves.

Earlier, at the end of March, Rosgosstrakh told what to do if there was a collision with such a type of vehicle as an electric scooter in a park or on the road. So, in order to receive compensation for damages from the culprit, it is necessary to record the fact of a traffic accident and the injuries received. You also need to look at what things were damaged and find the checks that were left after they were purchased.