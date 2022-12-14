Doing things in front of the people is one of the principles of the governments of the Fourth Transformation. In this sense, at Ahome we set out to make the entire public administration transparent, especially in relation to the use of public resources that belong to the people. For this reason, it is important to comment that yesterday, we signed an Agreement with the State Commission for Access to Public Information (CEAIP) with the intention of continuing along the path of compliance with respect to all issues of transparency and access to information. information to the citizenry.

And it is that, upon our arrival to the municipal government, we find a City Council that ranked last in terms of transparency, which is intolerable for any government that conducts itself through the early 4T.

For this reason, from day one, We set out to make all municipal public information available to the public, being the main task for Karla Patricia Lares Gonzalezdirector of the Transparency Unit of the Municipality of Ahome.

Today, one year after our management began, we have placed ourselves in the top 10l comply 100% with all transparency issues that are available for public consultation both on the national platform for transparency and access to public information and on our web portal of the municipality of Ahome, what has earned us a honorable mention by the CEAIP.

It is evident that it is our intention, not only remain in the first places of transparency, but also collaborate so that the personal data of citizens are duly protected.

For all this I want to thank the State Commission for Access to Public Informationespecially its president Jose Luis Moreno Lopez, for the signing of the agreement, which will help us to continue advancing in the training of public workers so that the culture of transparency and accountability continue to grow at Ahome.

I am convinced that transparency It is the door through which a relationship of trust between society and the government begins and that if we want a participatory society with which to multiply well-being, it must have access to information about what its government does with public resources.

In this way, at Ahome we want to continue working on the path of accountabilityboth in terms of surveillance, such as the comptroller’s work, as well as in terms of the publication of information that belongs to the people.

We will also walk for make the largest number of open data available to the public so that the population can make informed decisions.

For all this, We will continue to improve all our processes so that the population has updated public information and can be sure that public resources are used for the construction of well-being.