the former minister Aloizio Mercadante (PT), one of the coordinators of the government transition, said this Wednesday (23.Nov.2022) that the members of the group that will take care of the Defense area should be announced by Friday (25.Nov.2022).

“There is an important provision for dialogue, but the announcement of groups is made by our coordinator Geraldo Alckmin, who should do it tomorrow. At the latest, Friday. Tomorrow is a busy day, but until Friday it’s on track”he said.

The theme is treated by PT members as one of the most delicate of the transition. The reason is the adherence of Armed Forces officers to Bolsonarism.

According to Mercadante, there has already been contact with “several high-ranking members of the Armed Forces”🇧🇷 He also stated that some former commanders of the Forces should participate in the work.