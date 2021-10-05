Transfer market, Onana-Inter: the Nerazzurri have chosen the Ajax goalkeeper to replace Handanovic. The goalkeeper will arrive in the summer on a free transfer

For eight years Samir Handanovic has been defending Inter’s goal but now it seems the time has officially come for a change. Given the age of the Slovenian goalkeeper (37) and his last few performances, the Nerazzurri club would have chosen to replace him, perhaps as early as January. The new Inter defender will therefore be André Onana, 25 years old from Ajax. The Cameroonian, who has returned to training after being disqualified for doping, is expiring his contract with the Lanceri and according to the latest news Marotta and Ausilio have already found an agreement for his transfer to Milan on a free transfer.

However, a possible arrival of Onana in the Nerazzurri as early as January cannot be ruled out. Inter, however, should first find a temporary replacement for Radu and may have to pay some compensation to Ajax. In any case, the club’s idea would not be to replace Handanovic immediately but to provide the new goalkeeper with a longer period of acclimatization.

“André is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. – team mate Dusan Tadic praised him – Everyone knows. He is old enough and should do what he thinks is right for him. We can tell him things, but he decides.”