He died while riding his motorbike during the night between 15 and 16 July: he was 23 years old

A tragic episode occurred last night in Meta di Sorrento, in the province of Naples, where a 23-year-old lost his life. The boy ended up with his scooter against a street lamp and died shortly after in hospital.

Tragic accident: 23-year-old dies during the night while riding his scooter

The accident occurred shortly before 3.30am on Tree Street, a road located in the hilly area of ​​the town. According to initial reconstructions, the young man lost control of his scooter for reasons still under investigation, crashing violently into a lamppost.

The Carabinieri of Piano di Sorrento immediately intervened on site to carry out the necessary surveys and try to reconstruct the dynamics of the incident. Despite the rapid rescue attempts, the young man’s conditions immediately appeared critical. Urgently transported to the Santa Maria della Misericordia hospital in Sorrento, the 23-year-old unfortunately died shortly after arrival due to the serious injuries suffered on impact.

The Torre Annunziata Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation to shed light on what happened and to determine the exact causes which led to the loss of control of the vehicle. Among the hypotheses being examined by investigators, a malfunction of the vehicle or a possible distraction of the driver are not excluded.

The boy would have completed 24 years in two days. The news of his premature death shocked the local community, where the young man was well known. Friends and relatives gathered around the family in this moment of immense pain, remembering the young man as a sunny and lively person. His loss leaves an unfillable void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

These events highlight the need to pay attention to road safety with clear rules and regular checks.

Read also: Accident in Giulianello, motorcycle and scooter collided: three people, including two minors, died instantly