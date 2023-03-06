Tragedy: three soccer players die, the car went into an abyss and caught fire

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Mourning.
The world mourned the accident and the death of the players.
World football is in mourning, after it was confirmed that three players died in a traffic accident in Spain.
The authorities confirmed that the players, who are part of the lower divisions of the CF Camarles, died in the incident.
It is noted that the footballers were in a car at high speed, but the driver lost control, plunged into an abyss and caught fire.
What happened
The accident occurred at kilometer one of the TV-3022 highway in El Perello, Tarragona. It was learned that the driver of the car is alive, but in critical condition, in the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.
“The deceased have died on the spot and the road where the accident took place has been cut in both directions, since six Mossos patrols, six Generalitat Fire Departments and four ambulances have gone to the area,” reported the Spanish newspaper Marca.
And he added: “The Minister of the Interior Joan Ignasi Elena has conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and to the entire municipality of Camarles.”
From RCD Espanyol send our condolences to family members, companies and friends and to all CF Camarles.
— RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) March 6, 2023
