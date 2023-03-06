Tuesday, March 7, 2023
Tragedy: three soccer players die, the car went into an abyss and caught fire

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in Sports
Tragedy: three soccer players die, the car went into an abyss and caught fire


Bomb blast leaves at least 27 dead in central Nigeria

Mourning.

Mourning.

The world mourned the accident and the death of the players.

World football is in mourning, after it was confirmed that three players died in a traffic accident in Spain.

The authorities confirmed that the players, who are part of the lower divisions of the CF Camarles, died in the incident.

(Forward of Real Cartagena was injured in a hitman attack at a hairdresser’s)
(Dramatic: Soccer player fades and dies (sensitive images), video)

See also  The 'Topillo' judge drags three former high-ranking officials of Agriculture and the CHS and 38 agricultural companies to trial

It is noted that the footballers were in a car at high speed, but the driver lost control, plunged into an abyss and caught fire.

What happened

The accident occurred at kilometer one of the TV-3022 highway in El Perello, Tarragona. It was learned that the driver of the car is alive, but in critical condition, in the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona.

“The deceased have died on the spot and the road where the accident took place has been cut in both directions, since six Mossos patrols, six Generalitat Fire Departments and four ambulances have gone to the area,” reported the Spanish newspaper Marca.

And he added: “The Minister of the Interior Joan Ignasi Elena has conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased and to the entire municipality of Camarles.”

(James Rodríguez, ready to play again, this will be his next game)
(Shakira: striking reaction to the question of whether Piqué wanted to go back with her)

Sports

See also  Cristiano Ronaldo lives a nightmare: mother of assaulted child asks for more punishment

