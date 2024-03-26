Baltimore – Tragic accident in Baltimore. The Francis Scott Key Bridge spanning the Patapsco River in Maryland collapsed after being struck by a large container ship.

This is the Dali container ship, flying the Singapore flag. The Sinergy Marine Group said that all crew members were safe including the two pilots.

Authorities declared a “mass casualty incident” with more than a dozen cars and many people said to be in the water.

Built in 1977 and known locally as the Key Bridge, later named after the author of the American national anthem, the bridge is more than 2 km long in total. Its main section spans 365 meters and was one of the longest bridges in the world upon its completion, according to the National Steel Bridge Alliance.