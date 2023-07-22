A man jumped onto the subway tracks from Mexico City at the Impulsora station on Line B, which caused him to lose his life and the public transport service to be suspended for several minutes.

This unfortunate event occurred a few minutes after five in the afternoon, when for unknown reasons, a man threw himself into the path of the convoy at the Impulsora Metro stationfrom Line B, dying almost instantly.

Due to the time, the heavy rain that occurred at that time and the accident, users were seriously affectedbecause the service had to be suspended to carry out the rescue maneuvers of the victim’s body.

electric current had to be interrupted for more than 25 minutesin which personnel from the Metro and the State of Mexico Prosecutor’s Office were in charge of removing the body of the victim, who was wearing sky blue jean pants, a red shirt and white tennis shoes

Through social networks, the STC Metro informed users that the service had been interrupted due to this situation, and later, when they finished removing the body, the service was restored.

Minutes later, the service on Line B was restored, however, due to the rain, the progress of the trains was slow, which caused despair among the users of this public transport.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Amazon? Go on THIS LINK and check all the promotions.