A tragedy filled a family in mourning in El Bolsón, province of Río Negro, Argentina, when on December 25, in the middle of Christmas, a police officer died after trying to rescue his two childrenwho were drowning in the Blue River.

The victim was identified as Judith Yamile Aillapan, 35 years old. According to The nationthe woman was resting, when around 4 in the afternoon that day The minors were swept away by the currents and they screamed for help.

(Also read: Young man tried to strangle his ex-girlfriend and ended up stabbed by a friend of the victim).

We regret with deep regret the irreparable loss of Cabo Primero

The woman, seeing that her children were in danger, immediately called 911. However, she considered that the wait was too long and her children's lives were in danger. So jumped into the current without measuring the consequences to keep the children safe.

Aillapan's effort was not in vain, because according to witnesses, they later found the children on the shore, but the police were caught in the current. Minutes later the authorities arrived to try to help the woman, who showed signs of asphyxiation.

(Keep reading: Christmas Eve scare: plane was hit by lightning and had to make an emergency landing).

When they took the victim out of the river, they performed cardiopulmonary respiration (CPR) on him and then he was taken to a health center, trying to save his life. However, after trying everything, the Doctors confirmed his death at the Lago Puelo hospital in Argentina.

It was carried away by the current, since it is a complicated place where the waters converge

Julián Cayún, director of Civil Defense of Lago Puelo, indicated in dialogue with Trelew Radio 3: “Given this, we were in charge of assisting the rescued minors, while the rest of the staff took the mother to the hospital.”

Cayún also pointed out that in that place the waters have great movement: “Unfortunately, It was carried away by the current, since it is a complicated place where the waters of the Blue and White Rivers converge, which come down from the mountain. With the heat, The thaw causes the water flow to increase and the current to become stronger“.

On the other hand, the Río Negro Police Headquarters made public its condolences regarding the death of the policewoman. “We regret with deep regret the irreparable loss of Cabo Primero Judith Yamile Aillapan,” they noted in an image shared on social networks.

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL*with information from La Nación

More news in EL TIEMPO