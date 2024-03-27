Tragedy: fan dies after being run over by a tanker truck, she was going to see her team

In the last few hours, Colombian soccer learned of a tragic event after confirming the death of a fan of the Tolima, who was traveling to see the team on the next date of the local tournament, this Friday.

The authorities have not given an official report on what happened at kilometer two of the road towards Puerto Boyacá, in which the serious incident occurred that ended the life of the fan.

What is known

What is known, as told by his companions, is that Laura Olaya He went in search of following Tolima in the game against alliance this week, but a mistake he made cost him his life.

Sports Tolima fans, happy for their team's performance. Photo:Sergio Acero Yate / El Tiempo. Share

They say that Olaya tried to get on the back of a tractor-trailer, but at that moment she slipped and fell, but with the misfortune that a tanker truck was passing by in the same direction and ran over her.

What is known is that once the events occurred, Olaya's colleagues desperately tried to help her, but everything indicates that the young woman died instantly and her friends could not do anything to save her life.

“It would have been they themselves who confirmed their identity to the corresponding authorities who quickly went to the scene of the events,” the newspaper reported in a journalistic note. New Day of Ibagué.

“It was also known that the deceased was the mother of two small children, who are now left unprotected from the love of their mother,” stated the Tolima media.

