Train circulation on Metro Line 6 has had to be interrupted since 4 p.m. this Monday between the Alto de Extremadura and Moncloa stations, in both directions, due to a breakdown at the Príncipe Pío facilities.

According to suburban sources, the incident has been recorded in the catenary, so the solution will not be immediate. In fact, the time estimated by the company is more than 4 hours and from their social networks they have recalled that lines 39 and 133 of the Madrid Municipal Transport Company (EMT) carry out that same route. Trains on line 10 already stop at the Príncipe Pío station.

On the other hand, the Community of Madrid will modify the opening and closing hours of the Metro service on the occasion of the Christmas Eve, Christmas and New Year holidays. In this way, this December 24 the suburban will end the route at 10:00 p.m., so the last trains will leave the head stations at 9:30 p.m. On December 25, the start will be delayed until 8:00, while on January 1, the network will begin operating at 7:00.

Throughout the entire Christmas period, the metropolitan company is reinforcing circulation, especially lines 1, 2 and 3, to guarantee adequate movement of users. This device, which will be active until next January 6 and also includes an increase in personnel at the stations, starts at 11:00 a.m. on weekdays with up to 40% more in the number of convoys, up to 38% from 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays and 13% from 4:00 p.m. on Sundays.