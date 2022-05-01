Sinaloa.- The group of searchers Lost Treasures Until Found It is made up of women who have a child or a missing relative in common and remain united and organized to undertake the search to find them.

During her visit to the municipality of Escuinapa, one by one of the women she told her story and why she has been filled with courage to go out in search of a son, a sister, a nephew, a pope who remains without being found.

look for his sister

Rosa N, an elderly woman, reported that she joined the group of searchers to go in search of her 48-year-old sister, who had disappeared in the port of Mazatlan for three years.

Read more: There are more than 16 thousand people in Mexico who disappeared when they were children: CNB

“Hearing that the search is positive (to find a body) It gives us mixed feelings. We feel happiness because a mother will have peace when finding her lost son, but a lot of sadness, because it is not how she would have liked: to find him alive, “he said.

the same pain

With tears streaming down her face, Yolanda N reported that her nephew has been missing for three years and since that date she has begun a search to find him.

Another of the women, with great desperation, clung to the search in the hope of finding the remains of her son who had been missing for a year and seven months.

In El Rosario there are also missing persons. Two mothers have joined this group of trackers for three years. One is looking for her son, who was raised at her home, and the other does not lose hope despite the fact that her offspring disappeared a decade ago.

“My son disappeared 10 years ago. My mother’s love motivates me to keep looking for him, hoping that one day I will find him, “said the mother.

The leader of the searchers Lost Treasures Until They Are Found said that her search is based on finding her lost children or relatives to give them that peace. They do not look for culprits, they simply find their disappeared.

He added that in Escuinapa it is the fourth search they have carried out and that has generated an increase in anonymous complaints from people who provide them with information to undertake searches for people who remain missing in the municipality.

Read more: “Not one more Amber alert”, children march for the disappeared in Sinaloa

The data

common end

The tragedy unites this group of women who live in southern Sinaloa. Faced with the ineffectiveness of the ministerial authority in providing results to the complaints about the disappearances, they steeled themselves and decided to go out in search of their disappeared.

Concern

According to figures from the State Attorney General’s Office, from 2020 to March 2022, the Amber alert documented the disappearance of 41 people, while another four are found as not located only in the municipality of Mazatlán.