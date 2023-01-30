Toyota is increasingly the world leader in the car industry. The Japanese giant ended 2022 at the top, thus collecting the third consecutive year as the first car manufacturer by registrations. The Toyota brand, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino combined recorded a total of 10,483,024 units sold, with a decrease of 0.1% compared to the previous year. Behind the Japanese company there is still Volkswagen which instead is dealing with a more marked decline, the worst in the last 10 years for the Wolfsburg group.

VW closed 2022 with 8,262,800 registered vehicles, a drop of 7% compared to 2021 when they were 8,881,900. Component procurement problems weighed on the German company’s result, with the semiconductor crisis which led to several production stops during the year that has just ended, not to mention the effects of the war in Ukraine which stopped some of the suppliers and despite the growth in the last months of 2022, with a +14.3%, Volkswagen has not managed to get back on top enough. The contraction in demand in Europe has mostly influenced the decline of the German group, with all the main brands in decline: Volkswagen at -6.8%, Skoda at -16.7% and Seat/Cupra at -18.1%. Audi was also in trouble, closing at -3.9%. On the other hand, the luxury brands were positive, with Porsche at +2.6% and Lamborghini-Bentley at +5.8%. Only Asia made VW smile, with 7.7% compared to 2021.

Toyota in contrast has handled it well the production rhythms, increasing work in Asia and North America. The Japanese giant has declined on the domestic market but has grown in Europe, with Italy marking a +20% equivalent to 104,717 units sold. The global trend in registrations has led Toyota to revise upwards its estimates for 2023, which have gone from 9.2 to 9.7 million. We will see what happens during 2023 and if Europe will once again be decisive in determining which car manufacturer will become the sales leader this year.