The Russian “daughter” of Toyota became the first among auto companies, which at the end of last year resumed direct deliveries of spare parts to the country, learned “Izvestia”. It also allowed its dealers to parallel import parts. This became clear during her legal proceedings with the Public Consumer Initiative (OPI) and Rospotrebnadzor.

OPI filed a lawsuit against Toyota Motor (a manufacturer in the Russian Federation and a supplier of Toyota and Lexus products) in early June, and Rospotrebnadzor joined it. Social activists and officials demanded to respect the rights of consumers and resume the supply of spare parts to the Russian Federation. In March, the manufacturer slowed down work in the country. This was due to trade restrictions imposed by Western countries against Russia, plus serious logistical problems. This is stated in the company’s letter to partners, which she submitted to the court in mid-December. “Izvestia” got acquainted with it, the document was signed by Andrey Shcherbakov, managing general manager of the department for the supply of spare parts and warehouse operations.

The company noted in the letter that it is taking all possible measures to support the work of the dealer network and protect the interests of Russian consumers. In court, Toyota Motor confirmed that it had begun independent import of parts and provided customs declarations as evidence, Izvestia was added to the OPI.

“The actions of Toyota Motor actually confirm that the subsidiaries of foreign automakers have objective opportunities to ensure the rights of consumers through direct deliveries and through parallel imports. All the actions and statements of other automakers referring to mythical difficulties – among them sanctions, changing supply chains – are a deliberate violation of the rights of citizens and an attempt to evade responsibility, ”added OPI Chairman Oleg Pavlov.

Return of the Shrews: Toyota was the first to resume deliveries of spare parts to Russia