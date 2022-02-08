The new Toyota Aygo X lands on the Italian market. The Japanese carmaker has announced that it has officially opened orders for its new urban crossover: it is expected to arrive in dealerships in the spring. We are talking about a car that was born on the TNGA GA-B platform, the same that supports the Yaris Cross, which guarantees obvious benefits in terms of comfort, handling and safety. To anticipate the arrival in dealerships, the new Toyota Aygo X will also be visible in preview in February and March in the dealerships of the main Italian cities.

At launch, they will be four settings in which the Japanese urban crossover will be proposed. The entry version is the Active, equipped with 17 “wheels, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 7” screen, rear view camera and Smartphone Integration, Start & Stop, manual air conditioning and the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 safety system package. Going up the range we find the Trend trim, which adds 17 “alloy wheels, metallic paint with bodywork in bi-tone finish, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 8” screen, automatic climate control, tinted rear windows and matching interior finishes car body. At the top of the offer there is the Lounge version, which includes 18 “black machined alloy wheels, Full LED headlights, Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with 9” screen, cloud-based navigation and connected services, wireless charger for smartphones, Smart Entry with Push Start, parking sensors and seats with leather inserts.

The setting deserves a separate mention Limited, an exclusive launch version available only for the first months of marketing: available only in Cardamom Green color, this version is embellished with exterior and interior details in Mandarina Orange, and is equipped with matt black 18 ″ alloy wheels with signature unique, heated front seats in leather and fabric with Mandarina Orange texture and an exclusive “Aygo X LIMITED” badge at the rear. This set-up, as well as the Trend and Lounge are also available in the AIR version with opening canvas roof electrically.

As for the prices, the launch offer will start at 13,500 euros for the Active version, thanks to a 3,000 euros customer benefit in the event of a car being exchanged or scrapped. The Trend version, on the other hand, will be offered at 15,000 euros, while Lounge and Limited respectively at 16,500 euros and 17,500 euros, again thanks to a customer benefit of 3,000 euros in case of exchange or scrapping. The surcharge for the AIR versions is 1,000 euros, while the automatic transmission S-CVTagainst a price list of 1,200 euros, in the launch phase it will be offered at 1,000 euros.