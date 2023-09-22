Saturday, September 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Tourism | In Lapland, it is hoped that the cool summers will become a tourist asset

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in World Europe
0
Tourism | In Lapland, it is hoped that the cool summers will become a tourist asset

Extreme heat may drive tourists to the North, but for the time being, Finnish Lapland is behind Sweden and Norway in terms of summer tourism.

In Lapland several companies in the tourism industry are hoping for growth not only in the winter season, but also in the summer season. It is hoped that the coolness of the north will attract more summer tourists to Finland in the future, when the heat is testing Europe.

Chairman of Lapland’s tourism cluster Brother Matti Hettula estimates that Lapland’s tourism revenue will even double if the potential of the summer season is taken advantage of comprehensively. Actions in this regard have already started, according to him. Recently, several tourism destinations in Lapland have invested more than ever in the key markets of Central Europe in terms of euros.

According to Hettula, the accommodation aspect is not a problem in summer tourism in Lapland, but there is room for improvement, for example, in air connections.

See also  Shortened isolation ?: Getting to grips with the situation

In the year 2022 There were a total of 4.7 million overnight stays by foreign tourists in Finland. The statistics compiled by Visit Finland, which promotes the Finnish tourism industry, show that the slump of the pandemic years has started to rise.

More than half of the overnight stays in the winter season took place in Lapland and Kuusamo. There were 2.3 million overnight stays in the summer season in the whole country, but only 234,000 in the north.

For the government program it is recorded that the prerequisites for the growth of the tourism industry are strengthened in Finland.

“But it doesn’t appear in the state budget. For example, in Sweden, the state supports tourism significantly more than here,” Hettula says.

in Sweden 13 million foreign overnight stays were registered between January and October 2022. That is almost three times more than in Finland all of last year.

The Nordic countries are interesting tourist destinations because of their coolness, says Visit Finland’s market manager for the European region Heli Saari. However, the cool climate has not yet been used as a selling point in marketing the Finnish summer season.

See also  After the shot killed in Baldwin's shoot: Relatives want to sue

According to Nordic tourism industry statistics, Denmark, Sweden and Norway are far ahead of Finland in the number of overnight stays in the summer season.

#Tourism #Lapland #hoped #cool #summers #tourist #asset

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Here America – Nine years without the 43 students of Ayotzinapa

Here America - Nine years without the 43 students of Ayotzinapa

Recommended

No Result
View All Result