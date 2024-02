Thursday, February 8, 2024, 10:50











Tourism employment grew by 13.5% in the Region of Murcia in the fourth quarter, with 68,458 employed, of which 10,148 were self-employed, according to the latest report from Turespaña, based on figures from the Active Population Survey (EPA) . He …