Tour de France: stage 14 was suspended due to massive crash

Fall in stage 14 of the Tour de France.
Caught on stage 14 of the Tour de France.
More than 50 cyclists were involved.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
One of the most important cycling events continues: The Tour de France’, however, a massive fall, more than 50 cyclists involved, affected the development of Stage 14, for which it was suspended for several minutes.
News in development…
Tour de France : the course at été arrêtée after a massive shootout in the peloton that few kilometers after the départ of the 14th stage at Annemasse #TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/BaZm5bwj2a
— Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) July 15, 2023
