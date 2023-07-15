Saturday, July 15, 2023
Tour de France: stage 14 was suspended due to massive crash

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Tour de France: stage 14 was suspended due to massive crash

Tour de France

Fall in stage 14 of the Tour de France.

Caught on stage 14 of the Tour de France.

More than 50 cyclists were involved.

One of the most important cycling events continues: The Tour de France’, however, a massive fall, more than 50 cyclists involved, affected the development of Stage 14, for which it was suspended for several minutes.

News in development…

Nairo Quintana: once again, wink from the Colombian team to sign

