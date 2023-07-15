Tour de France: classifications, this is how Colombians go after stage 14

carlos rodriguez won stage 14 of Tour de Francethis Saturday between Annemasse and Morzine les Portes du Soleil, 151 kilometers long, in which Jonas Vingegaard is the leader, while the Colombians had no figuration.

The stage started with a difficult moment, because six kilometers after the start there was a massive fall and that left the withdrawals of Romain Bardet, Antonio Pedrero, Louis Meintjes and the Colombian Esteban Chaves.

(Colombia vs. Ireland: shocking details of the scandal in which the friendly ended)

(Shakira, caught: they reveal a strong suitor, “he makes her laugh and she is happy”)

He is the first of the five Colombians who started the Tour to leave the test, in which they continue Egan Bernal, Rigoberto Urán, Harold Tejada and Daniel Felipe Martínezalso affected by the fall but who seems to have no sequelae because he is in the breakaway of the day.

classifications

Stage

1. Carlos Rodríguez 3 h 58 min 50 s

2. Tadej Pogacar 5 seconds away

3. Jonas Vingegaard mt

60. Daniel Martínez at 29 min 03 s

68. Harold Tejada at 32 min 20 s

General

1. Jonas Vingegaard 57 h 48 min 28 s

2. Tadej Pogacar at 10 seconds

3. Carlos Rodríguez at 4 min 43 s

4. Jai Hindley at 4 min 44 sec

5. Adam Yates at 5 min 20 sec

6.Sepp Kuss at 8 min 15 sec

7. Simon Yates at 8 min 32 sec

8. Pello Bilbao at 8 min 51 s

9. Felix Gall at 12 min 26 sec

10. David Gaudú at 12 min 56 s

24. Egan Bernal 1 h 10 min 29 s

33. Harold Tejada at 1 h 27 min 33 s

(Video: Tour de France: brutal massive crash at the start of stage 14)