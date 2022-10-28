The 2023 Tour de France It will start on July 1 in Bilbao plagued by mountains and with only one requirement in the time trial and only 22 kilometers, which suggests that Colombians must be in the fight.

The country’s cycling has won the test once, in 2019, when Egan Bernal se seized the final yellow jersey, but there have been six podiums and you can dream of something similar in 2023, according to the conditions that exist. Here, five reasons to think about a good performance by the country’s cyclists.

1. Lots of mountains

recently the Italy spin presented his route u and in it the abrupt change stands out, since the organization decided to have 70 kilometers to the clock, seeking to persuade the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, so the Tour de France decided to bet on the mountain.

By 2023, as presented this Thursday in Paris, the Tour will have 4,404 kilometers of route, eight high-mountain days and four high-altitude finishes, which indicates that it is ideal for Colombian cyclists and climbers.

It is no secret to anyone that Colombia when it comes to mountains it is on the move and in recent years with strong riders it has figured, and apparently the route is ideal for this to continue happening.

2. High endings

In the first part of the race, almost the start, there are two key days: the one that ends in Cambasque, 145 km, with two stops before, nothing more and nothing less than the Aspin and the Tourmalet, Ideal for doing damage.

On July 9, the mountain continues with the finish line at Puy de Done, with ramps up to 12 percent incline, at the end of an atypical first week in the competition.

The third high goal will be on July 14, when the competition reaches Grand Colombier, journey of 138 kilometers. The second part of the test will end with the arrival at Saint Gervain Mont Blancafter 180 km, with three climbs before, which speaks of the hardness of the day.

The last week has no arrivals at all, but there are very difficult days, such as Courchevel, in which Col de la Loze is six km from the finish line, which it has already won Miguel Angel Lopez.

3. Little stopwatch

Colombians, it is known, lose the year when talking about the time trial stages, but this time the Tour has put its route on a silver platter, which will have only 22 km in that individual effort.

The day will be the beginning of the final week, on July 18, with a path that is not very flat, rather winding and with a climb at the end, ideal for not giving up so much time, in a fraction that will join Pau with Gan.

The ascent near the end is 1.8km, with ramps averaging 5.5 percent incline. This time the clock will not be the apology.

4. The names

Egan Bernal said that his goal is to be on the 2023 Tour and that’s what he’s aiming for. It is not known in what conditions he will arrive, although his recovery is on the right track, he has already returned to the races, because his true form is not yet known and if he will be ready to fight Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar, to name just two of the greats.

I am sure that Miguel Ángel López will not last long to focus on the Tour, it is his career, with an ideal route for him, an outstanding climber, who likes to attack and wants to go for the podium.

Sergio Higuita and Rigoberto Uran, like Santiago Buitrago, They will be men to be reckoned with, as they are climbers and will want to appear in the competition. oh and Nairo Quintana.

5. And the title?

Dreaming costs nothing, but you have to be realistic, even if next year’s Tour has mountains, it will be difficult to beat Vingegaard, the current champion, and Pogacar, who will surely go for revenge.

That’s not counting if primoz roglic this time he will point to the Tour and if there are other riders of the same size who will do it in the same way.

They are not only one, but two and even three steps above the others, but Bernal and López are the two Colombians who can put up a fight, well, waiting for Egan’s evolution, who is the one with much more disadvantage due to the accident, the time he has spent on his recovery and the unknown of how he will get there.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of THE TIME

@lisandroabel