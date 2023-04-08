Brawl between the two benches in the second half, the Italian coaches kicked out, who had already been “caught” when they entered the field

The Italian derby of the Premier bench between Tottenham and Brighton is tinged with red, like the color of the card that Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini are seen showing in the 59th minute by referee Attwell. Expelled, both, after a fight between the benches that broke out shortly after the Var cancels the goal of the possible 2-1 for Brighton. Yet another act of a rivalry between the two coaches that broke out in front of the cameras just before the kick-off.

The referee waited for calm to return to the bench before making his decision: both coaches expelled, who watched in disbelief as Attwell waved his card first at De Zerbi and then at Stellini. The Brighton coach goes towards the tunnel, Stellini (who didn’t seem involved in the brawl), first asks for explanations, then tries to speak directly with De Zerbi, who however ignores him and goes to the away dressing room. See also Ronaldo in the crosshairs of a fringe of Valladolid fans: "He defends Real Madrid", "Give us back the crest"

the tension — The rust between the two had exploded in front of the cameras in what should be the handshake before the match. De Zerbi first shakes Stellini’s hand, then when the Tottenham coach leaves he says something to him, prompting him to return. And at that point De Zerbi spoke to him threateningly, pointing his index finger at him. A dialogue that lasts for a few seconds, with De Zerbi visibly angry and Stellini trying to explain himself unheard. It would all be born from Stellini’s words at the press conference on Thursday: “De Zerbi at Brighton took advantage of all of Potter’s work” said the Tottenham coach, adding however that his colleague deserved the bench of a big one. Only they, in the post-match press conference, will be able to clarify what really happened.

