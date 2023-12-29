The Totana City Council is the only one in the Region of Murcia that achieved excellence in 2022 for its investment in 'Social Services and Social Promotion', while Caravaca de la Cruz and Cieza were among the 37 most “poor in investment” councils in this matter from all over the country.

This is determined by a report from the State Association of Directors and Managers of Social Services, which analyzes a total of 404 Spanish town councils with more than 20,000 inhabitants based on the Liquidated Budget published by the Ministry of Finance and Public Function.

Specifically, Totana, with an expenditure of 176.98 euros per inhabitant in 2022, was ranked 28th on the list of 'excellent' Spanish municipalities in investment in 2022. In contrast, Caravaca de la Cruz and Cieza ranked second and twenty-sixth place (with 31.93 and 52.16 euros per inhabitant, respectively) in the list of municipalities with the least investment in Social Services. In both cases the expenditure was less than 56.74 euros, which is 60% of the median of Spanish town councils with more than 20,000 inhabitants, which this year stood at 94.57 euros.

In the country as a whole, a total of 37 municipalities carried out social spending per inhabitant less than 60% of the average expenditure (56.74 euros per inhabitant), of which the majority of them are located in the Community of Madrid .

The study classifies these municipalities into several categories: 'Excellent' (a total of 37 municipalities), 'Excellent Corporations' (8 municipalities that, by meeting the criteria of excellence in 2022, managed to increase social spending by more than 60% during the period of 2019 -2022) and 'Poor' (37 municipalities with less than 56.74 euros per inhabitant, compared to the average of 94.57 euros per inhabitant).

Based on what the statistics of the European Union consider to be the poverty of people, those who obtain incomes less than 60% of the average income of people in the country, the document qualifies as 'Poor' those municipalities that had an expense less than 60% of the average.

2 Murcia town councils among the poorest



Specifically, those 37 municipalities that carried out the lowest social spending per inhabitant, served their 2,544,015 neighbors with an expenditure on Social Services and Social Promotion (23) of 5.12% with respect to their Total Expenditure, when the national average was at an expense of 10.06%.

Within these, the Community of Madrid is the one that contributes 41% of the poor City Councils in social investment with 15 City Councils, followed by the Valencian Community with 8; Andalusia, Cantabria, Castilla La-Mancha, Extremadura and Murcia with 2, and the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands and Galicia with a single City Council poor in social investment.

Only 9.16% have social excellence



Finally, in those considered to be municipalities with levels of 'social excellence', there are only 37, just 9.16% of the municipalities that participated in the study. A figure that drops considerably compared to the previous year's data, since in 2021 there were 57 those who obtained this qualification.

The Autonomous Community that provides the greatest number of Town Councils with an economic investment in Excellence is once again Andalusia with 16 Town Councils, due to the considerable economic impact of the home help service of the dependency system managed by the Andalusian Local Entities, followed by Catalonia with 6, the Valencian Community with 4, the Basque Country with 3, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands with 2, and Aragón, Castilla La Mancha, Galicia, and Murcia with 1; not reaching representation in the ranking Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y León, Extremadura, La Rioja, Navarra and Madrid.

The average profile of these urban populations in social excellence is located in medium-sized cities with a population of 36,500 inhabitants, it should be noted that only three provincial capitals (Barcelona, ​​Santa Cruz de Tenerife and Granada) reach criteria of social excellence in the seventh Edition.

The Median Expenditure carried out by the group of town councils in this edition stands at 94.57 euros per inhabitant, which represents an increase of 6.43% compared to the 2021 financial year, with the group of town councils having made an expenditure on Social Services higher than 3,691 million euros, 10% more than in the previous year.