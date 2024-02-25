Missing less than two months until the great North American solar eclipse happens. Many are already making their plans to travel to some of the points in the United States where this astronomical phenomenon can be best seen. In addition, Climate experts are already making their predictions about whether the sky will be clear enough to enjoy this spectacle.

The solar eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024 in the afternoon. It will begin to be seen first in Mexico, then it will cross Texas and 14 other states in the United States until it reaches the maritime areas of Canada. Although it will only last a few minutes, everything is already being prepared to enjoy this experience in heaven.

Amid the excitement, especially considering that the next total solar eclipse visible in the US will not occur until August 2045, climate experts are warning that it is not possible to make a forecast that far into the future. However, Cloud records from recent years could provide an indicator of what observing conditions will be. and in which places the view will be most favorable.

Dr. Brian Brettschneider, an Alaska-based climatologist, has revealed, based on forty-three years of data, ranging from 1979 to 2022, Clouds are more likely to present an obstacle in the northern parts of the eclipse path, while in the south there will be clearer skies. According to the information that the expert provided to Fox Weather, cities like Austin and San Antonio have a 50 percent chance of experiencing cloudiness. For its part, the percentage rises to 70 percent in places like Cleveland and Buffalo.

And, according to the expert, April is the sixth cloudiest month of the year for the entire territory of the United States. Of course, he emphasized that when it comes to weather predictions don't always come true, so It is best to wait until the date gets closer to have more accurate forecasts.

The next solar eclipse will happen in 2045.

Recommendations for observing the total solar eclipse in the United States

Although the astronomical phenomenon attracts attention and millions of people are already excited about this spectacle, it is important to remember that A series of safety measures must be followed to take care of eye health.

The American space agency, better known as NASA, has placed emphasis on warning citizens for safe observation, since Objects such as ordinary glasses, even with very dark lenses, are not safe to view the eclipse and could cause permanent injury.

NASA warns that it is only safe to look at this phenomenon through special solar filters for that purpose, so people have to make sure that they meet the requirements of the international standard ISO 12312-2. You can also purchase welder's glass with a certified opacity rating of at least number 14.