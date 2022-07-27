“Photography is the document of things and this shot is exactly the expression of what the leader of the Brothers of Italy is. A round of applause to those who chose this photo published on the front page of Repubblica: it is very expressive, a right photo. And I think it is not a sexist image at all, so Meloni should not be offended “. Thus the photographer Oliviero Toscani, interviewed by Adnkronos, intervenes in the controversy over the photo of the leader of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni yesterday on the front page of the newspaper.

Speaking then of the fall of the Draghi government, Toscani says: “Finally, there was someone in the government professionally up to it but maybe it was too much for the Italians? In our country, if politicians are not mediocre, they have no luck. A disaster”.