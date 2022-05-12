A hot, stone-breaking sun beats over the aircraft carrier’s take-off runway at an unspecified point in the Atlantic Ocean: streams of heat rise a few meters from where you are sitting, a cacophony of sounds rages in your ears with highly qualified personnel who shouting orders left and right, expert pilots controlling their vehicles, F-18 fighters ready for action, highly sophisticated and deadly war machines. Suddenly a roar, the sound of four afterburners starting up fills the eardrumsthe asphalt looks fresh now, compared to the hell that unfolds before your eyes: the plane is pushed by the crossbow and is pirouetted towards the abyss of the end of the runway, a hit to the yoke and take off: there it’s just you now and your mission, because you are flying on the wings of a Top Gun: Maverickhere is our review.

Highway to Danger Zone

Thirty-six years ago, the captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise who is also working on new films) came second on the Top Gun program where the best emerge, the US aviation elite (and worldwide in a sense). Today, the captain who should be something else, has chosen to stay in the “trenches” without ever giving up: he is the fastest man in the world, capable of carrying aircraft to Mach 10 (for the less accustomed, it is 12348 km / h), he still flies and has not chosen to progress either as a military or as a politician. His “support plane” still remains today Iceman (Val Kilmer), the pilot who finished first on that course thirty-six years earlierwho however went on to leave high-risk flights and missions behind, becoming an admiral and serving as a guardian angel for our hero Maverick.

Today the situation appears to be complicated: the Navy has every intention of retiring the “old dinosaurs” like Maverick, but our hero still has the opportunity to prove his worth, through an almost completely impossible mission; in addition to the high risk for the Top Gun, there is also the difficulty of having under one’s protective wing the son of his ex-co-pilot, Goose who died in action during the program of those thirty-six years earlier. Maverick will have to face the most dangerous of enemies: himself and his past. This is the plot of one of the best number two movies you could ever dream of seeing in the cinema.

Hold my hand

New faces in this Top Gun course of which Maverick is the Alpha and the Omega: Natasha “Phoenix” Trace is one of the pilots who are preparing to leave the course, the girl is tenacious and damn goodto the point that very few in the team are at his level. Glen Powel interprets Hangmanthe man to beat, that is the pilot par excellence who follows the precision of Iceman during which Maverick was a cadet.

Finally we find Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw all eyes are on, even Maverick’s, who probably didn’t want him on this mission: played by an extraordinary Miles Teller, the pilot looks a lot like his father Goose both in physique and in attitudes. In all of this, the ghost of Joe Hamm hovers who with his strong-willed chin brings the Vice Admiral Cycloneready to put pressure on both the cadets and our captain Maverick: because at the Top Gun you don’t mess around, life and reputation are at stake with every turn.

One last mission

So what’s Top Gun: Maverick like? It is an ice cold beer while you are in a deck chair by the sea at sunset, with your best friend by your side who is reminding you of an anecdote from twenty years ago, the sea water that touches your toes and the sea breeze that cradles you a little and whips your skin a little. It’s a curve at two hundred an hour, it’s adrenaline, it’s like when you look at an old photo and the moment after those that are on the printed cellulose, they appear in front of you, aged why not but ready to make you live a new adventure again. Top Gun: Maverick it’s an accelerating F-18which, once at cruising altitude, transforms into a comfortable and safe airliner and then dives and crushes your stomach as only the G force can do.

It is the second half of a film that ended on the most beautiful thirty-six years ago, it is what the follow-up should be like of films that you loved as a boy and that today you find more sparkling than ever. Top Gun: Maverick is your grandmother’s country house refurbished with modern kitchen and Wi-Fi. Is this movie worth seeing if I’ve never seen the previous movie? Yes, it’s still worth it because although you might miss some details, the film unfolds well over the course of its two hours and seventeen minutes, it explains well every background – which if lived previously you will obviously taste differently – but even so it leaves a taste. bittersweet in the mouth. Get comfortable and get ready not to think, but to live the emotions as they are lived: by instinct.