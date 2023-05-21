













Top 5 Videogames whose wait was worth it | EarthGamer

While sometimes the wait wasn’t worth it, other times we were rewarded with a great game. Which goes to show that good jobs take time. That’s why today we bring you this Top 5 video games whose wait was worth it.

Number 5. Dead Island 2, one of those video games that we thought would never come

This 2023 we finally had the arrival of Dead Island 2 after that it seemed like it would be one of those video games that would just get canceled and forgotten about, but it wasn’t. Although it may not win awards for innovation or storytelling, it’s still a pretty fun video game. Especially if all you want is to kill zombies left and right. Not to mention that it has spectacular graphics.

Source: Deep Silver

The most surprising thing is that it has turned out so well after its extensive development process. Since its creation began in 2012, but various changes made it arrive 11 years later. Many fans surely lost hope and stopped having him on their radar. But those who stood their ground in the end were given a very funny and rather bloody title.

Number 4. Bayonetta 3

Shortly after the arrival of the Nintendo Switch in 2017, Platinum Games announced the closure of the Bayonetta trilogy with a mysterious trailer. Unfortunately after that we didn’t have much news about the title. It wouldn’t be until 2021 when the Umbra witch would show signs of life again with a new look at her enemies and her gameplay.

Source: Nintendo

Finally Bayonetta 3 was released in 2022 to become one of the highest rated video games of that year. It even took several awards for best action game. Although the fans spent almost five years with practically no information, patience was rewarded with one of the most complex, diverse and entertaining Bayonetta video games. Now to wait for four.

Number 3. Final Fantasy VII Remake one of the best video game remakes had to take his time

You may not remember it, but rumors about a remake of Final Fantasy VII for current consoles began in the early 2000s. With Square Enix itself announcing it for PS2. After not knowing anything about it, in 2005 an alleged advance was presented to introduce the graphic power of the PlayStation 3. But this was followed by another few years without knowing anything outside of rumors.

It was until 2015 when the remake fully entered its production and until 2020 it was released on PS4. Fortunately, patience paid off, as they delivered a title with engaging combat that expanded on the story of the original. As well as one of the best video game remakes.

Source: Square Enix

In addition, it was not limited to being just a remake, but added several elements to surprise both new players and those who played the original in 1997. COf course we could say that it is an incomplete remake, since it was divided into parts. The next one will arrive in December 2023, but so far it looks promising.

Number 2. Doom 2016

the saga of Doom It is perhaps one of the best known in the world of video games. Even so, he remained completely out of action for 12 years. The arrival of a Doom 4 It was announced since 2008. However, its development went through several transformations and even a couple of reboots. It seemed that the developers couldn’t find a way to make it work.

Source: idSoftware

2016 finally arrived and any doubts about this new Doom disappeared. Well, it gave us a shooter that captured the wild action of the classics with modern graphics and a very fluid and satisfying gameplay. To continue its streak, ID Software gave us its direct sequel, Doom Eternal, in 2020, which expanded and improved on everything the 2016 title had already done so well.

Number 1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Shortly after the tremendous success of Breath of the Wild Rumors began to fly that Nintendo was concocting a direct sequel. These rumors were right Tears of the Kingdom It started its development in 2017.

That sequel was officially announced in 2019 with a simple trailer that contained nothing of its gameplay. Then, in 2021, we finally had more details, including some of his history that seemed darker.

Source: Nintendo.

After a delay and several Nintendo Directs without information, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom arrived on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023. Its reception was impressive both in sales and critically. Both players and the press are positioning it as one of the best video games this year and even in history, along with its predecessor. So the six year wait was well worth it.

So there you have five games that prove that patience wins all things and that a late game doesn’t always mean you’re doomed. Do you agree with our top? What other game do you think should be on the list? Tell us in the comments!

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about this and other issues.